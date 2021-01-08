Kyle man dies from COVID-19, 257 new cases reported Friday

A Kyle man in his 90s has died from COVID-19, marking the 138th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported an additional 257 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 146 new recoveries, nine hospital discharges and six hospitalizations on Friday.

There are currently 1,808 active COVID-19 cases — a 110-case increase since Thursday — and there have been 11,545 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in the county on March 14. There have been 2,442 active cases over the last 21 days — a 106-case increase since Thursday. The county stated that there have been 1,433 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Jan. 8, 2021.

There are currently 36 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 591 total hospitalizations as of Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 9,599 county residents who have recovered from the disease as of Friday.

The local health department has received 81,289 negative tests and there have been 92,834tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 47 cases from its cumulative total, citing duplicate counts and cases from out of county.

San Marcos recorded 37 new cases Friday. There are currently 594 active cases — 14 more than Thursday — and there have been 4,531 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 3,565 total cases, including 515 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,968 total cases and currently has 386 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 502 total cases and has 115 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 61 active cases and has had 301 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 369 total cases, including 82 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 144 total cases and has 29 active cases. Niederwald has had 62 total cases and has 15 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 32 cases and seven currently active cases. Uhland has had 26 total cases and currently has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 17 total cases. Maxwell has had 16 total cases and has two active cases.

Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 3,565 total cases tallied as of Friday.

According to the local health department, 1,831 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, 1,537 people are 40-49 years old and 1,514 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range and 1,145 are between 50-59 years old.

Seven-hundred-twenty-five county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 641 are 9 years old or younger, 370 are 70-79 years old and 217 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 6,077 females and 5,468 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 47.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 21.4% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.1% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.5% are Black, 0.8% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian,

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,684,271 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 29,310 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 13,921 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,378 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,247 among students and 131 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 65 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

Following San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s holiday break, the district is reporting 19 active COVID-19 cases — all among staff. None of the cases are considered onsite cases.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 vaccine availability

According to a map provided by the DSHS, there are four providers in San Marcos who currently have received vaccine doses: HEB Pharmacy 455 (200 W. Hopkins St.); HEB Pharmacy 243 (641 E. Hopkins St.); Premier ER San Marcos (1509 N. Interstate 35); and San Marcos Family Medicine (2406 Hunter Road). According to the state, only groups 1A — frontline health care workers and residents of a long-term care facility — and 1B, which consists of those who are 65 years and older and people 16 years and older who have a chronic medical condition such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes mellitus, are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Before visiting a hospital or clinic for a vaccine call ahead or visit their website.

