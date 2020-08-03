Kyle man dies from COVID-19; County tallies multiple positive backlogged tests

A Kyle man in his 70s has died from complications caused by COVID-19, marking the 29th Hays County coronavirus-related fatality.

The Hays County Local Health Department stated that the man had been hospitalized at the time of his death.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider reported a total of 553 new COVID-19 cases Monday — 26 were newly confirmed positive cases, while 527 new cases originated from a new batch of lab reports from testing performed in Hays County by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are currently 2,884 active COVID-19 cases — a 23-case increase since Friday — and there have been 4,893 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county on March 14.

The local health department also reported 69 additional recoveries, three hospital discharges and two new hospitalizations.

With the fluctuation in hospitalizations, there are now 23 county residents currently hospitalized by the coronavirus and there have been 107 total hospitalizations. According to Schneider, some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county.

There have now been 1,980 recoveries, following the 69 newly announced recoveries Monday.

“The Hays County Local Health Department is only able to report on the cases that are reported to us,” Schneider said. “Given the volume of COVID-19 testing in our county, some delay in reporting is expected.”

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but continues to see a decrease in active cases with four less cases than Friday. The city currently has 1,405 active cases and has had 2,433 total cases.

Kyle now has 915 active cases and has had 1,508 total. Buda has recorded 650 total cases and currently has 385 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 79 total cases and has 65 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 79 total cases, including 33 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 26 active cases and has had 42 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 32 total cases and has 30 active cases. Niederwald has had 29 total cases and has four active cases. Uhland has had 15 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases, including four active cases. Manchaca has had eight total cases and four active cases. Mountain City has had seven total cases and has four active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,972. Eight-hundred-thirty-two county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Five-hundred-ninety-nine people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Four-hundred-forty-seven residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Four-hundred-four county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 267 are 60-69 years old, 164 are 9 years old or younger, 136 are 70-79 years old and 72 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,298 females and 2,106 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 42.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 39.8% are Hispanic and 17.4% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 49.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 48.4% are unknown or not specified, 18% are Black and 0.4% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services that there have now been 442,014 Texans diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 7,016 fatalities and there are 8,819Texans currently hospitalized by the virus.

