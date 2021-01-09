National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Hays County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hays County, beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. through midnight.

With a winter storm expected to enter the area, an accumulation of up to one inch of wet snow is expected to be seen Sunday afternoon in San Marcos, according to the NWS. The weather service is warning people of possible hazardous driving conditions, especially on elevated roadways.

The NWS is forecasting a cold rain to start the day with snow to mix in across portions of the Hill Country and Central Texas Sunday afternoon.

The NWS reminds people to dress for the cold weather appropriately and bring pets indoors as temperatures will hover in the 30s with a high of 40 expected Sunday.