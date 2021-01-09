Infographic courtesy of the National Weather Service
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Hays County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hays County, beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. through midnight.
With a winter storm expected to enter the area, an accumulation of up to one inch of wet snow is expected to be seen Sunday afternoon in San Marcos, according to the NWS. The weather service is warning people of possible hazardous driving conditions, especially on elevated roadways.
The NWS is forecasting a cold rain to start the day with snow to mix in across portions of the Hill Country and Central Texas Sunday afternoon.
The NWS reminds people to dress for the cold weather appropriately and bring pets indoors as temperatures will hover in the 30s with a high of 40 expected Sunday.
Winter storm conditions are expected over parts of South-Central TX on Sunday. 1-3" of snow is possible over Llano, Burnet, Williamson, and Lee counties by Sunday evening, with a rain/snow mix to the south. Travel could be hazardous in these areas! pic.twitter.com/OhTanJ2MzM
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 9, 2021