National Weather Services issues Winter Weather Advisory for Hays County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hays County, beginning at midnight Thursday.

The NWS Austin/San Antonio office states that light freezing rain is possible with total ice accumulations between a light glaze to around 5 hundredths of an inch are possible on exposed surfaces, especially elevated surfaces. Additionally, some impact to travel is possible, especially on bridges and less-traveled roads. Hazardous conditions may impact the morning commute.

“The combination of an upper level disturbance and cold temperatures will allow for freezing rain in the Advisory area starting late tonight and continuing into Thursday,” the NWS’ advisory said. “While most residents will see a very cold rain, some areas that drop to freezing could start to see an accumulation of freezing rain on exposed and elevated surfaces. Residents are urged to use caution while driving later tonight into Thursday and be aware of possible ice and slick spots on area roads.”

Temperatures in San Marcos are expected to reach a low of 35 degrees Thursday before rising to 39, according to the NWS. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast before 3 p.m. with a north wind blowing at 15-20 mph.

Alongside Hays County, the Winter Weather Advisory includes Edwards, Kendall, Blanco and Travis counties. The advisory lasts through 12 p.m. on Thursday

The NWS advises drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling. Power outages are possible.

The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org.

