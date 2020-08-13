Overnight accident results in San Marcos’s 12th traffic fatality

An overnight collision on Interstate 35 resulted in San Marcos's 12th traffic fatality this year.

The San Marcos Police Department responded to a major traffic collision on southbound I-35 near the Blanco River exit at approximately 2 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the collision involved a red 2016 Volvo semi-tractor trailer with a tandem trailer and a white 2009 Dodge Journey. Callers reported that one of the occupants of the Dodge — later identified as Maria D. Villegas, 70, of San Benito — wasn’t breathing, officials said. Villegas wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, SMPD said.

Officials say Hays County EMS arrived at the scene and administered CPR. Villegas was transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle. Attempts to revive her continued but she later died.

SMPD investigators found that the Vovlo was driving in the far-right lane and the Dodge was driving behind it. The driver of the Dodge — later identified as Jose Alberto Garcia, 23, of Grand Prairie — changed lanes to avoid a vehicle approaching it from behind and struck the rear of the Volvo, police said.

Garcia was given several citations for no driver’s license, no insurance and failure to control speed. The Dodge was travelling from the Dallas area to the Rio Grande Valley.

All lanes of I-35 were closed from the time of the collision until approximately 4:30 a.m. Traffic was diverted at exit 208 with the assistance of the Kyle Police Department.

