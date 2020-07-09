San Marcos to enter Stage 1 drought restrictions

The City of San Marcos will enter into Stage 1 drought restrictions, beginning Sunday.

The city’s move comes in response to dropping aquifer levels. The Edwards Aquifer Authority announced Thursday that it declared Stage 1 pumping reductions for users within the San Antonio Pool after it determined that the 10-day average at the index well in Bexar County dropped below the threshold of 660 feet to 659.8. The stage 1 restrictions placed by the EAA requires Edwards groundwater permit holders in Atascosa, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties to reduce their annual authorized pumping amount by 20%.

“We have had a dry year so far, and increasing temperatures mean people are watering more,” said Tom Taggart, City of San Marcos Public Services Department director. “We have a long, hot summer in front of us, so it’s very important that we do everything we can to conserve our water supplies now in order to avoid additional restrictions later.”

The city’s Stage 1 drought rules restrict the use of sprinklers to one day per week on a designated weekday, which is determined by address. Irrigation using hose-end sprinklers in only allowed on the designated weekday before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Irrigation using an automatic irrigation system is allowed on the designated weekday beginning at 8 p.m. and ending the following morning at 8 a.m.

The use of soaker hoses, drip irrigation and hand watering is not restricted.

Additionally, the city’s Stage 1 rules limit at-home car washing, washing of impervious surfaces and foundation watering to one day per week. The city states that wasting water is prohibited.

