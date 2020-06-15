San Marcos man killed in auto-train collision

A San Marcos man was killed Sunday morning when a train collided with his vehicle at the McCarty Lane railroad intersection.

The City of San Marcos said the San Marcos Police Department, San Marcos Fire Department and Hays County EMS were dispatched to a major traffic collision at the railroad tracks at East McCarty Lane at approximatley 9:05 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said a red 2006 Toyota Tundra was struck by a train, which killed the driver.

Witnesses said the train crossing arms were down when the vehicle drove through the railroad crossing, officials said.

The driver has been identified as Joe Antonio Quintero Sr., 80, of San Marcos. Officials said he was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jo Anne Prado. Next of kin has been notified.

Officials said the SMPD Collision Investigation Team is working with Amtrak to investigate the collision. The initial investigation determined that all components of the crossing arms were operating properly, officials said. No charges are expected to be filed, the city said in a press release.

