The San Marcos Police Department building was evacuated Tuesday night for a possible gas leak, SMPD said in a social media post. A vehicle hit a gas main and may have caused a gas leak, SMPD said.

All 911 calls are being transferred to the Hays County Dispatch and the non-emergency line, 512-753-2108, is temporarily unavailable.

SMPD's headquarters is located at 2300 S. I-35.

This is a developing story.