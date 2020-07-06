San Marcos sees three COVID-19-related fatalities, county reports 77 new cases

Three San Marcos men recently died from COVID-19, including two from the same family, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

The two men who died from the same family were a father in his 70s and a son in his 50s. The third male was in his 80s.

The county has now reported 10 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14.

The local health department also reported 77 new COVID-19 cases Monday, four additional hospitalizations and 34 recoveries. The county reported a total of 66 COVID-19 cases over the Independence Day holiday.

“Regardless of your age, profession, gender or any other factor, you have the power to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “We are looking at a virus that may not severely hurt you, but you could pass it along to a loved one or friend who isn't able to fight the virus.”

There are now 2,655 active COVID-19 cases and there have been 3,193 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county.

Alongside the four additional hospitalizations, the local health department reported that two county residents were recently released from the hospital. There are currently 20 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus and there have been 68 total hospitalizations.

With the additional 34 recoveries, 528 county residents have now recovered from the disease.

The county has received 10,294 negative tests, including approximately 2,400 negative lab reports from recent tests conducted by the Texas Division of Emergency Management at testing sites in Hays County. Schneider is awaiting results from 72 tests.

San Marcos currently has the most COVID-19 cases in Hays County with 1,806 total cases, which includes 1,609 active cases.

Kyle now has 625 active cases and has had 859 total. Buda has recorded 359 total cases and currently has 290 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 46 total cases and has 37 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 46 total cases, which includes 35 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 20 active cases and has had 30 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 20 total cases and has 18 active cases. Niederwald has had 10 total cases and has seven active cases. Maxwell has had six total cases, including five active cases.

Uhland has had five total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has three total active cases, Manchaca has two total active cases and Bear Creek has had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 1,530.

Four-hundred-ninety-eight county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Three-hundred-forty-nine people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Two-hundred-sixty-five residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Two-hundred-five county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 151 are 60-69 years old, 81 are 9 years old or younger, 71 are 70-79 years old and 43 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 1,666 females and 1,527 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the disease.

According to the local health department’s ethnic breakdown, 40.9% of county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 40.2% are Hispanic and 18.9% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 52.8% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 45.6% are unknown or not specified, 1.2% are Black and 0.4% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 5,318 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The DSHS reports that 200,557 Texans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, there have been 2,655 fatalities and there have been an estimated 103,782 Texans who have recovered from the disease. According to the DSHS, there are 8,698 Texans currently hospitalized by the disease.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

Schneider reiterated that following effective steps such as practicing proper social distancing techniques can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you don’t need to go out, stay home,” Schneider said. “If you go out, remain distanced from others, wear a mask and wash your hands often. When we work together for the safety of our community, we can make an impact.”