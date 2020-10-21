Sheriff’s office arrests juvenile in connection with arson, death investigation

A juvenile was arrested Wednesday in connection with an arson and death investigation, the Hays County Sheriff's Office announced.

HCSO responded to the 400 block of West Overlook Mountain in Buda to assist the Hays County Fire Marshal with an arson and death investigation on May 15. Officials said the investigation found that a victim, later identified as Janie Rebecca Loredo Zapata, 48, had been murdered.

The sheriff’s office said a juvenile suspect, who was not identified, was detained on a directive to apprehend warrant for murder. The suspect was transported to a juvenile detention center.

Officials stated that no further information is available at this time. In a statement, Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler expressed his thanks to the fire marshal's office and members of the community for their help with the investigation.

