SMCISD changes beginning of school year, moves classes online for first four weeks

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved a request to move the district’s class start date from Aug. 24 to Sept. 8.

The district also announced its plans to begin classes remotely for the first four weeks of school with the earliest return to in-person learning beginning on Oct. 5, depending on COVID-19 cases in San Marcos and Hays County.

“As superintendent of schools, it’s my belief that kids are better off in schools but that’s not the reality right now,” Superintendent Michael Cardona said. “It’s not the reality for our staff members and it’s not the reality for a community that has a lot of angst … I’m fairly confident that the plan we’re going to present to you, while not perfect does allow us to be better prepared to serve our kids.”

SMCISD’s announcement came during Monday’s regular board meeting, where Cardona and his staff unveiled the district’s reopening plan.

The district, which suspended in-person learning in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to gain footing in Hays County, will reopen in three phases.

Under the first phase, the district will send out a survey to students on July 28, where they will choose whether they would like to return to in-person learning or if they would like to continue learning remotely. In mid-August, SMCISD staff will return to campuses, unless a staff accommodation request is submitted by July 31 and approved.

Phase two begins with the first day of classes on Sept. 8. The third phase begins on Oct. 5 when in-person learning begins for students who choose to return to SMCISD campuses.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

