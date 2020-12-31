SMPD arrests San Antonio man for involvement in November incidents at The Grove Apartments

A San Antonio man has been arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for his involvement in two incidents at The Grove Apartments.

The San Marcos Police Department arrested Demarques Milan Whitehurst, 21, in San Antonio on Tuesday after detectives determined he was involved in an armed home invasion on Nov. 17 and an armed assault, robbery and auto theft of a blue 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on Nov, 20 at the apartment complex located at 1150 E. River Ridge Parkway, officials said.

Search and arrest warrants were executed at Whitehurst’s apartment in San Antonio by a joint effort by SMPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and the San Antonio Police Department SWAT team, police said, adding that Whitehurst was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of Whitehurst’s apartment, SMPD said detectives located firearms, ammunition and items belonging to the victim which were stolen in the Nov. 20 incident.

Whitehurst was booked into the Hays County Jail on two counts of burglary habitation intend other felony, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping. He remained in the county jail on $300,000 bond for the four charges at the time of publication.

Officials said SMPD detectives are still working to identify Whitehurst’s accomplices and to locate the stolen Chevy Tahoe. Police ask that anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen Tahoe should contact Detective Aubry at 512-753.2306 or paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.