Three Kyle residents die from COVID-19

Three Kyle residents have died from complications caused by COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

Two of the Kyle residents who died were males — one in his 50s and the other in his 90s — and one was a woman in her 80s. All three had been hospitalized at the time of their deaths. There have now been 41 coronavirus-related fatalities in Hays County.

The local health department also reported 29 recoveries, eight new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, and one new hospitalization.

There are currently 2,649 active coronavirus cases — 24 less than Thursday — and there have been 5,111 total cases.

With the 29 recoveries reported Friday, 2,421 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 16 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. There have been 127 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

The county has received 22,801 negative tests and is awaiting results from 27 tests. There have been 27,939 tests administered in Hays County.

“While the low number of new cases today is encouraging, now is not the time to relax,” county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said. “We all need to continue to work together to slow the spread of the virus.”

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but continues to see a decrease in active cases with 10 less than Thursday. The city currently has 1,209 active cases and has had 2,518 total cases.

Kyle now has 900 active cases and has had 1,589 total. Buda has recorded 687 total cases and currently has 366 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 83 total cases, including 31 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 83 total cases and has 65 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 29 active cases and has had 46 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 32 total cases and has 29 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 15 total cases and has 10 active cases.

Mountain City has had nine total cases and has six active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases, including one active case. Manchaca has had eight total cases and two active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,014 total cases recorded Wednesday.

Eight-hundred-sixty-five county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-twenty-five people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Four-hundred-seventy-three residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Four-hundred-twenty-one county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 10-19 years old, 289 are 60-69 years old, 177 are 9 years old or younger, 169 are 70-79 years old and 78 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,680 females and 2,431 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states that 44.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity, while 37.7% are Hispanic and 18% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 60.5% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 37.1% are unknown or not specified, 1.9% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Service reported 7,018 new coronavirus cases and 313 additional fatalities Friday. According to the DSHS, there have now been 520,593 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 9,602 fatalities and there are 6,632 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 383,717 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.