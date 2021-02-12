With winter weather possible, San Marcos CISD to operate virtually on Monday

With winter weather in the forecast, San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s campuses and offices will be 100% virtual for students on Monday, the district announced Friday.

SMCISD said staff will work from home, unless contacted by a supervisor. Additionally, curbside meals will be closed on Monday.

The school district said it will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend. SMCISD plans to operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday. The district will communicate with families by email, social media, district website, district app and text message if a closure, delay or move to virtual learning becomes necessary on Tuesday.

