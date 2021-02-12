Daily Record file photo
With winter weather possible, San Marcos CISD to operate virtually on Monday
With winter weather in the forecast, San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s campuses and offices will be 100% virtual for students on Monday, the district announced Friday.
SMCISD said staff will work from home, unless contacted by a supervisor. Additionally, curbside meals will be closed on Monday.
The school district said it will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend. SMCISD plans to operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday. The district will communicate with families by email, social media, district website, district app and text message if a closure, delay or move to virtual learning becomes necessary on Tuesday.