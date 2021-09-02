2 Hays County men die of COVID-19, 118 new cases recorded Thursday

Two Hays County men recently died of COVID-19, marking the county’s 323rd and 324th coronavirus-related fatalities.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported Thursday that one man who died was a Wimberley resident in his 60s and one was a Kyle man in his 50s.

The local health department also recorded 150 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 118 new lab-confirmed cases and 12 hospital discharges on Thursday.

Hays County considers 2,089 cases active — 34 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 25,714 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 3,225 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,843 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 2, 2021.

Fifty-seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 46 who are unvaccinated and 11 who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 46 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 20 are in the ICU and on a ventilator, 17 are non-ICU patients and nine are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, nine of the county residents hospitalized who are vaccinated are non-ICU patients, one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,204 total hospitalizations as of Thursday.

There have been 23,301 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 150 recoveries tallied Thursday.

The local health department has received 226,402 negative tests and there have been 252,116 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Thursday's report was approximately 8.56%.

San Marcos recorded 33 new cases Thursday. The city currently has 705 active cases — one less than Wednesday — and there have been 8,831 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,322 total cases, including 622 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,644 total cases and currently has 379 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,266 total cases and has 103 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,204 total cases, including 166 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 720 total cases and has 45 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 373 total cases with 50 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 120 total cases, including eight active cases. Mountain City has amassed 71 total cases with five currently considered active. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Uhland has had 46 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 31 total cases with two currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 6,853 total cases tallied as of Thursday. There are currently 428 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,154 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 491 cases considered active; 4,054 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 332 with active cases; 3,485 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 268 cases considered active; 2,457 are between 50-59 years old, including 143 active cases; 1,953 are 9 years old or younger with 247 cases considered active; and 1,591 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 131 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-fifty Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 32 active cases; and 417 are 80 and older with 17 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 13,378 females and 12,336 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 1,063 active cases among females in the county and there are 1,026 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.5% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 68.9% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.9% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 17,099 lab-confirmed cases Thursday. There have now been 3,057,285 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 56,296 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 13,790 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Thursday is 15.35%.

At Texas State University there have been 713 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 653 among students and 60 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 455 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 27 active COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 23-27 — 21 among 8,000 SMCISD students and seven among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 115,642 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 59% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 138,423 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 70.62% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.