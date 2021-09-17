2 Hays County men die of COVID-19, 80 new cases reported Friday

Two Hays County men recently died of COVID-19, marking the 346th and 347th coronavirus-related fatalities.

The Hays County Local Health Department stated that the two residents who died were a Driftwood man in his 70s and a San Marcos man in his 50s.

The county also reported 152 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 80 new lab-confirmed cases, seven hospitalizations and seven hospital discharges on Friday.

The county considers 1,788 cases active — 74 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 27,573 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,788 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,069 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 17, 2021.

Fifty-five county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 50 who are unvaccinated and five who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 50 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 21 are non-ICU patients, 15 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator and 14 are in the ICU and on a ventilator. Additionally, three patients who are fully vaccinated are not in the ICU, while one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,254 total hospitalizations as of Friday.

There have been 25,438 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 152 recoveries tallied Friday.

The local health department has received 243,552 negative tests and there have been 271,125 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Friday’s report was approximately 6.53%. During its weekly audit, the county removed 24 cases from its total case count due to out of county or duplicate records.

San Marcos recorded 15 new cases Friday. The city currently has 562 active cases — 25 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 9,426 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,904 total cases, including 566 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,967 total cases and currently has 314 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,331 total cases and has 64 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,380 total cases, including 161 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 765 total cases and has 52 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 415 total cases with 41 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 126 total cases, including six active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with three currently considered active. Maxwell has had 59 total cases, including three active cases. Uhland has had 51 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 44 total cases with 13 currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,207 total cases tallied as of Friday. There are currently 322 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,569 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 401 cases considered active; 4,334 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 276 with active cases; 3,724 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 234 cases considered active; 2,595 are between 50-59 years old, including 131 active cases; 2,246 are 9 years old or younger with 287 cases considered active; and 1,669 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 81 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-ninety-three Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 41 active cases; and 436 are 85 and older with 15 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,351 females and 13,222 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 926 active cases among females in the county and there are 862 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 13,929 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 3,265,735 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 60,357 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 12,475 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 15.942%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,416 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,319 among students and 97 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 242 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 45 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday — 39 among 8,000 SMCISD students and six among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 119,913 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 61.18%% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 141,317 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 72.1% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple

Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit

https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

