2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; 14 new cases reported Wednesday

Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 257.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday that the two residents who died were a Driftwood man and San Marcos man both in their 50s.

The county also recorded 30 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 14 new lab-confirmed cases, one hospital discharge and one hospitalization on Wednesday, which included information from June 15-16.

The county considers 127 cases active — 18 fewer than Monday — and there have been 18,988 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 192 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,080 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 16, 2021.

Seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 907 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,604 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the seven recoveries recorded Wednesday.

The local health department has received 175,760 negative tests and there have been 194,748 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded two new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 37 active cases — four fewer than Monday — and there have been 6,750 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,032 total cases, including 35 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,360 total cases and currently has 22 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 995 total cases and has 22 active cases. Wimberley has counted 758 total cases, including eight active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 557 total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 37 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,365 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,947 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,866 are 30-39 years old; 2,562 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,885 are between 50-59 years old; 1,252 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,190 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-two residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 339 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,938 females and 9,050 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,533,123 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,925 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 1,560 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,876 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 266 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently four active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 95,830 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 48.89% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 115,856 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 59.11%.