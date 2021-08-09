2 Hays County residents die from COVID-19; County reports 317 new cases Monday

Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 279.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported that the two county residents who died were a Dripping Springs woman in her 80s and a San Marcos woman in her 40s.

The local health department also recorded an additional 317 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries, 35 hospitalizations and 21 hospital discharges on Monday.

The county considers 1,820 cases active — 57 more than Friday — and there have been 21,864 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 2,333 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,398 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Aug. 9, 2021.

Fifty-eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 1,060 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday.

There have been 19,765 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 258 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 200,370 negative tests and there have been 222,234 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Monday's report was 12.65%.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there has been one confirmed positive Delta case detected in Hays County. The county, however, stated that the case is no longer considered active.

San Marcos recorded 87 new cases Monday. The city currently has 504 active cases — 28 more than Friday — and there have been 7,511 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 7,049 total cases, including 652 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,994 total cases and currently has 404 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,111 total cases and has 61 active cases. Wimberley has counted 951 total cases, including 102 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 634 total cases and has 48 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 291 total cases with 23 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 109 total cases, including seven active cases. Maxwell has had 59 total cases with five active cases. Mountain City has amassed 59 total cases with nine currently considered active. Uhland has had 41 total cases and has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 29 total cases and two active cases.

Woodcreek has two active cases and has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 6,015 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 433 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 3,423 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 343 with active cases, 3,372 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 269 cases considered active; 2,978 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 252 cases considered active; 2,152 are between 50-59 years old, including 175 active cases; 1,519 are 9 years old or younger with 175 cases considered active; and 1,357 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 103 are considered active cases.

Six-hundred-seventy-eight Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 54 active cases; and 370 are 80 and older with 19 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 11,423 females and 10,441 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 947 active cases among females in the county and there are 873 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 2,151 lab-confirmed cases Monday. There have now been 2,730,883 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 52,471 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 9,462 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 18.07%.

At Texas State University there have been 28 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 16 among students and 12 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 59 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 108,699 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 55.46% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 130,297 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 66.48% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday- Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.