2 Kyle women die from COVID-19; County reports 470 new cases Monday

Two Kyle women recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

The county stated that one woman was in her 70s and one was in her 60s. Hays County has now recorded 271 coronavirus-related fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.

The local health department also tallied an additional 470 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 71 recoveries, 30 hospitalizations and 17 hospital discharges on Monday, which included information from July 31-August 2.

The county considers 1,425 cases active — 397 more than Friday — and there have been 20,966 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 1,425 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,300 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Aug. 2, 2021.

Forty-four county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 1,005 total hospitalizations.

There have been 19,270 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 71 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 194,299 negative tests and there have been 215,265 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Monday's report was 15.1%. The Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there have been no positive Delta cases in Hays County. But officials warn that the Delta variant may be present in Hays County despite no official positive result.

San Marcos recorded 144 new cases between Saturday and Monday. The city currently has 372 active cases — 125 more than Friday — and there have been 7,261 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,702 total cases, including 457 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,811 total cases and currently has 344 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,084 total cases and has 64 active cases. Wimberley has counted 903 total cases, including 102 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 616 total cases and has 42 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 278 total cases with 21 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 104 total cases, including three active cases. Maxwell has had 60 total cases with seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 52 total cases with three currently considered active. Uhland has had 41 total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 29 total cases and five active cases

Woodcreek has one active case and has recorded 11 total. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,813 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 329 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 3,241 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 212 cases considered active; 3,247 are 30-39 years old with 278 with active cases; 2,852 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 200 cases considered active; 2,062 are between 50-59 years old, including 89 active cases; 1,431 are 9 years old or younger with 127 cases considered active; and 1,309 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 89 are considered active cases.

Six-hundred-fifty Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 44 active cases; and 361 are 80 and older with 18 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 10,970 females and 9,996 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 752 active cases among females in the county and there are 673 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Monday that there have now been 2,658,660 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 52,110 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 6,853 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 16.45%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,957 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,649 among students and 308 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 40 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 107,670 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 54.93% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 127,702 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 65.15% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.