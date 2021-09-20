2 San Marcos men die of COVID-19; County reports 246 new case Monday

Two San Marcos men recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

One San Marcos man who died from the coronavirus was in his 80s, while one man was in his 70s. Hays County has now recorded 349 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also reported 246 new lab-confirmed cases, 74 recoveries, 17 hospital discharges and 11 hospitalizations on Monday, which included information from over the weekend.

The county considers 1,958 cases active — 170 more than Friday — and there have been 27,819 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,760 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,076 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 20, 2021.

Forty-nine county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 43 who are unvaccinated and six who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 43 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 16 are in the ICU and on a ventilator, 14 are non-ICU patients and 13 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, two patients who are fully vaccinated are in the ICU and on a ventilator, two are in the ICU and not on a ventilator and two are not in the ICU. There have been 1,265 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

There have been 25,512 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 74 recoveries tallied Monday.

The local health department has received 246,111 negative tests and there have been 273,930 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Monday’s report was approximately 8.77%.

San Marcos recorded 78 new cases Monday. The city currently has 621 active cases — 59 more than Friday — and there have been 9,504 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,986 total cases, including 630 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,992 total cases and currently has 330 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,344 total cases and has 71 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,401 total cases, including 164 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 771 total cases and has 57 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 420 total cases with 43 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 129 total cases, including nine active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with three currently considered active. Maxwell has had 71 total cases, including 13 active cases. Uhland has had 52 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 44 total cases with 13 currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,248 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 348 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,619 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 435 cases considered active; 4,377 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 256 with active cases; 3,753 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 256 cases considered active; 2,619 are between 50-59 years old, including 150 active cases; 2,286 are 9 years old or younger with 318 cases considered active; and 1,679 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 88 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-ninety-nine Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 45 active cases; and 439 are 80 and older with 18 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,479 females and 13,340 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 1,018 active cases among females in the county and there are 940 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 4,314 lab-confirmed cases Monday. There have now been 3,283,786 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 60,832 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 11,710 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 15.65%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,454 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,350 among students and 104 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 242 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 64 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — 58 among 8,000 SMCISD students and eight among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 121,060 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 61.77% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 142,083 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 72.49% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic is offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.