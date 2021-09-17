Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
20-year-old killed in sleep, SMPD investigating shooting at apartment complex

Fri, 09/17/2021 - 4:21pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Friday, September 17, 2021

A 20-year-old was killed in his sleep at a San Marcos apartment after investigators determined that it’s likely he was shot by a negligently discharged firearm from another apartment unit. 

City of San Marcos officials said the San Marcos Police Department responded to The Lyndon apartments — 200 Springtown Way — on Thursday at approximately 11:30 a.m. Officers found a man, later identified as Austin Salyer, upon arrival, SMPD said. 

SMPD’s Criminal Investigation Division determined after a preliminary investigation that Salyer was likely killed in his sleep by a gunshot wound that was the result of a discharged firearm from a neighboring apartment unit, officials said. Investigators collected evidence from the scene and seized the firearm involved, police added. 

SMPD identified and interviewed a suspect involved in Salyer’s death. Officials said they are not identifying the suspect at this time as the investigation and a review by the Hays County District Attorney’s Office are ongoing.
 

