4 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 155 new cases reported Tuesday

Four Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

A Kyle man in his 60s; a Wimberley woman in her 60s; a San Marcos man in his 40s; and a Dripping Springs man in his 30s were among the four who died from the coronavirus. The county has now recorded 328 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The Hays County Local Health Department also tallied 547 additional recoveries, 155 new lab-confirmed cases, 15 hospital discharges and 14 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which included information from Sept. 4-7. The county stated that the local health department did not receive all lab tests conducted by Curative from Sept.5-7 due to a technical issue.

Hays County considers 1,715 cases active — 396 fewer than Friday — and there have been 25,993 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,741 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,848 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 7, 2021.

Fifty-five county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 46 who are unvaccinated and nine who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 46 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 15 are in the ICU and on a ventilator, 18 are non-ICU patients and 13 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, seven of the county residents hospitalized who are vaccinated are non-ICU patients, one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,201 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

There have been 23,950 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 547 recoveries tallied Tuesday.

The local health department has received 229,269 negative tests.

San Marcos recorded 65 new cases between Saturday and Tuesday. The city currently has 612 active cases — 107 less than Friday — and there have been 8,945 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,394 total cases, including 459 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,684 total cases and currently has 305 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,237 total cases and has 81 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,237 total cases, including 168 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 722 total cases and has 27 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 1,274 total cases with 27 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 120 total cases, including three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 72 total cases with five currently considered active. Maxwell has had 59 total cases, including three active cases. Uhland has had 46 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 31 total cases with one currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 6,937 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 350 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,216 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 435 cases considered active; 4,102 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 264 with active cases; 3,512 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 208 cases considered active; 2,471 are between 50-59 years old, including 113 active cases; 1,987 are 9 years old or younger with 220 cases considered active; and 1,593 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 86 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-fifty-five Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 25 active cases; and 420 are 80 and older with 14 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 13,520 females and 12,473 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 898 active cases among females in the county and there are 817 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.4% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 68.9% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.9% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 5,964 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 3,107,042 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 57,238 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 13,499 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 13.64%.

At Texas State University there have been 829 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 764 among students and 65 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 257 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 77 active COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 23-27 — 72 among 8,000 SMCISD students and five among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 116,696 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 59.66% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 139,300 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.07% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.