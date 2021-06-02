5 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; County tallies 40 new cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported five COVID-19-related fatalities Wednesday, raising the death toll to 252.

The county reported that those who died were a Wimberley woman in her 80s; a San Marcos man in his 70s; a Buda woman in her 70s; a Dripping Springs woman in her 70s; and a Buda man in his 60s.

The local health department also recorded 87 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 40 new lab-confirmed cases, 12 hospital discharges and 12 hospitalizations on Wednesday, which included information from May 29-June 2.

The county considers 187 cases active — 52 fewer than Friday — and there have been 18,904 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 328 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,056 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 28, 2021.

Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 891 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Wednesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,465 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 87 recoveries tallied Wednesday.

The local health department has received 171,607 negative tests and there have been 190,282 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos tallied eight new cases Wednesday. The city currently has 44 active cases — a 17-case decrease since Friday — and there have been 6,734 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,004 total cases, including 51 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,343 total cases and currently has 26 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 972 total cases and has 51 active cases. Wimberley has counted 752 total cases, including 14 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 554 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases and has 10 active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 65 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases, including one active case. Uhland has had 37 total cases with three cases considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,342 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 2,942 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,848 are 30-39 years old; 2,543 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,879 are between 50-59 years old; 1,246 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,184 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 340 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,905 females and 8,999 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,518,828 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,486 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 1,642 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,869 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,607 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently six active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases for the week of May 24 — two among students and one among staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problem

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 89,169 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 45.49% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 111,484 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 56.88%.