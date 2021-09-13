7 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 273 new cases reported Monday

Seven Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

A San Marcos man in his 80s; a San Marcos woman in her 70s; a San Marcos man in his 50s; a Buda man in his 80s; a Buda woman in her 80s; an Austin woman in her 60s; and a Kyle man in his 30s were among the seven who died of COVID-19. The local health department has recorded 340 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

Hays County recorded 273 new lab-confirmed cases, 267 additional recoveries, 24 hospitalizations and 23 hospital discharges on Monday, which included information from over the weekend.

The county considers 1,859 cases active — one fewer than Friday — and there have been 26,942 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,896 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,991 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 13, 2021.

Sixty-one county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 59 who are unvaccinated and two who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 59 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 28 are non-ICU patients, 18 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and 13 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, one of the county residents hospitalized who is vaccinated is a non-ICU patient and one is in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,239 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

There have been 24,743 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 267 recoveries tallied Monday.

The local health department has received 237,247 negative tests and there have been 262,094 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Monday’s report was approximately 13%.

San Marcos recorded 84 new cases Monday. The city currently has 582 active cases — 15 fewer than Friday — and there have been 9,236 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,704 total cases, including 574 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,849 total cases and currently has 348 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,310 total cases and has 73 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,313 total cases, including 166 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 756 total cases and has 46 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 395 total cases with 40 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 126 total cases, including seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with six currently considered active. Maxwell has had 59 total cases, including three active cases. Uhland has had 49 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 40 total cases with 10 currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,092 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 330 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,420 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 437 cases considered active; 4,233 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 275 with active cases; 3,655 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 256 cases considered active; 2,551 are between 50-59 years old, including 136 active cases; 2,149 are 9 years old or younger with 301 cases considered active; and 1,636 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 76 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-seventy-six Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 37 active cases; and 430 are 80 and older with 14 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,020 females and 12,922 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 958 active cases among females in the county and there are 901 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.6% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 8,140 lab-confirmed cases Monday. There have now been 3,198,035 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 58,901 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 13,065 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 15.52%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,275 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,187 among students and 88 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 340 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 45 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — 39 among 8,000 SMCISD students and six among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 118,349 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 60.39%% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 140,232 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.55% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A walk-in clinic with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available takes place Monday through Friday at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex Dr. in Dripping Springs between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit

https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.