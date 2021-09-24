Buda woman dies of COVID-19; County records 112 new cases Friday

A Buda woman in her 50s recently died from COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

Hays County has now recorded 358 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also reported 112 new lab confirmed COVID-19 cases, 77 additional recoveries, five hospital discharges and four hospitalizations on Friday.

The county considers 1,558 cases active —34 more than Thursday — and there have been 28,175 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,418 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,119 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 24, 2021.

Forty-three county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 38 who are unvaccinated and five who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 38 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 18 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator, 11 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and nine are non-ICU patients. Additionally, four of the five residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while one is in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,278 total hospitalizations as of Friday.

There have been 26,259 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 77 recoveries tallied Friday.

The local health department has received 250,490 negative tests and there have been 278,665 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Friday’s report was approximately 10.43%. Following its weekly audit, 28 cases were removed from the county’s total case count on Friday due to out of county or duplicate records.

San Marcos currently has 466 active cases — five more than Thursday — and there have been 9,582 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,117 total cases, including 510 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,052 total cases and currently has 250 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,358 total cases and has 59 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,438 total cases, including 148 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 785 total cases and has 45 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 431 total cases with 41 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 131 total cases, including seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with three currently considered active. Maxwell has had 73 total cases, including 12 active cases. Uhland has had 52 total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 51 total cases with 14 currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases, including one active case. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,288 total cases tallied as of Friday. There are currently 255 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,714 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 356 cases considered active; 4,425 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 238 with active cases; 3,798 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 193 cases considered active; 2,644 are between 50-59 years old, including 126 active cases; 2,348 are 9 years old or younger with 245 cases considered active; and 1,704 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 87 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-thirteen Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 47 active cases; and 441 are 80 and older with 11 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,667 females and 13,508 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 804 active cases among females in the county and there are 754 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 9,705 lab-confirmed cases Friday. There have now been 3,327,873 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 62,469 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 10,773 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Friday is 14.76%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,555 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,444 among students and 111 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 198 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 66 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday — 58 among 8,000 SMCISD students and eight among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 122,065 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 62.28% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 142,728 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 72.82% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.