Buda woman dies of COVID-19; County tallies 53 new cases Monday

A Buda woman in her 40s died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

Hays County has now recorded 246 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department reported 53 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 44 additional recoveries, 11 hospitalizations and one hospital discharge on Monday, which included information from May 22-24.

The county considers 263 cases active — eight more than Friday — and there have been 18,828 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 433 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,049 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 24, 2021.

Nineteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 874 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,319 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 44 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 169,181 negative tests and there have been 188,009 tests administered in Hays County. During its weekly audit, the county removed 41 cases from its total count, which also included 16 hospitalizations.

San Marcos recorded 13 new cases Monday. The city currently has 70 active cases — a five-case decrease since Friday — and there have been 6,710 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,994 total cases, including 80 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,327 total cases and currently has 31 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 949 total cases and has 53 active cases. Wimberley has counted 745 total cases, including 12 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has four active cases and has had 557 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 244 total cases and has six active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 75 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 47 total cases, including one active case. Uhland has had 34 total cases with one case considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Creedmoor has recorded five total cases, including one active case. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,333 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,927 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,836 are 30-39 years old; 2,534 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,864 are between 50-59 years old; 1,247 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,175 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-seventy-eight residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 334 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,869 females and 8,959 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,508,550 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,158 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,060 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,863 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,601 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 19 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported two active COVID-19 cases for the week of May 10 — two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problem

COVID-19 Vaccine Signup

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 85,520 Hays County citizens have been fully vaccinated, approximately 43.63% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 107,635 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 54.92%.

