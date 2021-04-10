DEVELOPING: SMPD assisting Texas Rangers with investigation near I-35

The San Marcos Police Department is assisting the Texas Rangers with an investigation near south Interstate 35 on Saturday.

Several roads have been closed near south I-35 and state highways 80 and 123 as the law enforcement agencies investigate the area, according to a City of San Marcos spokesperson. Police say the roads will remain closed for several hours Saturday morning.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the community but the public is asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available regarding the investigation.

