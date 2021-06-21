Dripping Springs woman dies of COVID-19; County records 31 new cases Monday

A Dripping Springs woman in her 40s recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

Hays County has now seen 259 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also recorded 31 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 additional recoveries, five hospital discharges and three hospitalizations on Monday, which included information from June 19-21.

The county considers 142 cases active — 18 more than Friday — and there have been 19,022 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 215 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,082 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 21, 2021.

Three county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 911 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,621 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 12 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 177,132 negative tests and there have been 196,154 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded three new cases Monday. The city currently has 36 active cases — one more than Wednesday — and there have been 6,753 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,046 total cases, including 54 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,367 total cases and currently has 21 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,004 total cases and has 22 active cases. Wimberley has counted 759 total cases, including seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 557 total cases and has two active cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 37 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,370 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,949 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,878 are 30-39 years old; 2,576 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,888 are between 50-59 years old; 1,252 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,188 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-three residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 338 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,957 females and 9,065 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,536,691 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,031 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 1,503 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,877 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 267 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently three active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. 98,236 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, approximately 50.12% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older, according to the DSHS. Additionally, 117,413 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 59.9% of the eligible population.

