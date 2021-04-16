Hays County records 115 new COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 115 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 additional recoveries, four hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Friday, which included information reported from April 15-16.

The county considers 576 cases active — 34 more than Wednesday — and there have been 17,760 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 748 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,947 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through April 16, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 818 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,946 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 63 recoveries recorded Friday.

Hays County has recorded 238 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first confirmed case.

The local health department has received 152,606 negative tests and there have been 170,366 tests administered in Hays County. Additionally, three cases were removed from the total COVID-19-related death toll following the county’s weekly data audit.

San Marcos recorded 44 new cases between Thursday and Friday. The city currently has 248 active cases — a 29-case increase since Wednesday — and there have been 6,358 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,683 total cases, including 142 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,139 total cases and currently has 103 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 847 total cases and has 30 active cases. Wimberley has counted 700 total cases, including 14 active cases.

Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 532 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 221 total cases and has nine active cases. Niederwald has had 93 total cases and currently has three active cases. Maxwell has had 65 total cases and three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 45 total cases. Uhland has had 33 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,065 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,693 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,683 are 10-19 years old; 2,391 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,765 are between 50-59 years old; 1,157 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,134 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-fifty residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 322 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,301 females and 8,451 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.9% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,436,571 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48,508 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 2,917 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,678 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,423 among students and 255 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 170 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported six active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 5 — three among students and three among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 82,161 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, while 48,729 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.