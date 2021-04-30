Hays County records 118 new COVID-19 cases, 115 recoveries Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 118 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 115 additional recoveries and one hospital discharge on Friday, which included information from April 29-30.

The county considers 594 cases active — three more than Wednesday — and there have been 18,354 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 910 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,006 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through April 30, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 846 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 17,521 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 115 recoveries recorded Friday.

Hays County has not reported an additional coronavirus-related fatality since April 22. The death toll remains at 239.

The local health department has received 160,363 negative tests and there have been 178,717 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 33 new cases between Thursday and Friday. The city currently has 184 active cases — an 11-case decrease since Wednesday — and there have been 6,542 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,852 total cases, including 169 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,273 total cases and currently has 134 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 887 total cases and has 40 active cases. Wimberley has counted 724 total cases, including 24 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 21 active cases and has had 553 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 234 total cases and has 13 active cases. Niederwald has had 95 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases and six active cases. Mountain City has amassed 46 total cases and one active case. Uhland has had 33 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,219 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,817 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 2,766 are 30-39 years old; 2,482 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,813 are between 50-59 years old; 1,210 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,160 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-sixty-three residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 324 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,626 females and 8,728 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,470,095 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 49,217 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 2,682 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,790 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,530 among students and 260 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 62 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported six active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 19 — five among students and one among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 94,706 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the time of publication, while 65,103 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.