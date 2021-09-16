Hays County records 152 new COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 152 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 118 recoveries, three hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Thursday.

The county considers 1,862 cases active — 34 more than Wednesday — and there have been 27,517 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,903 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,059 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 16, 2021.

Fifty-five county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 50 who are unvaccinated and five who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 50 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 21 are non-ICU patients, 16 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and 13 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, three patients who are fully vaccinated are not in the ICU, while one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,247 total hospitalizations as of Thursday.

There have been 25,310 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 118 recoveries tallied Thursday.

The county has recorded 345 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 242,310 negative tests and there have been 269,900 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Thursday’s report was approximately 9.41%.

San Marcos recorded 44 new cases Thursday. The city currently has 587 active cases — 16 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 9,411 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,887 total cases, including 586 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,961 total cases and currently has 341 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,327 total cases and has 61 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,368 total cases, including 165 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 766 total cases and has 51 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 414 total cases with 41 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 126 total cases, including six active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with four currently considered active. Maxwell has had 59 total cases, including three active cases. Uhland has had 49 total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 44 total cases with 13 currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,196 total cases tallied as of Thursday. There are currently 344 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,558 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 426 cases considered active; 4,326 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 287 with active cases; 3,725 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 248 cases considered active; 2,584 are between 50-59 years old, including 131 active cases; 2,234 are 9 years old or younger with 291 cases considered active; and 1,668 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 79 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-ninety-one Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 42 active cases; and 435 are 85 and older with 14 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,309 females and 13,208 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 957 active cases among females in the county and there are 905 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 14,931 lab-confirmed cases Thursday. There have now been 3,251,554 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 59,980 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 12,597 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Thursday is 15.32%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,379 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,300 among students and 97 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 234 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 45 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday — 39 among 8,000 SMCISD students and six among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 119,040 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 60.61%% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 140,691 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.69% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple

Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.