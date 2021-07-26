Hays County records 260 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries Monday

Hays County’s active COVID-19 case count has now quadrupled since the beginning of July.

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 260 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, 31 hospitalizations and four hospital discharges on Monday, which included information from July 24-26.

The county considers 715 cases active — 150 more than Friday. Hays County’s active case count has risen from 177 on July 2 to the 715 tallied on Monday. There have been 20,056 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 715 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,249 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 26, 2021.

Thirty-one county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 968 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 19,075 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 110 recoveries recorded Monday.

Hays County has seen 266 COVID-19-related fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.

The local health department has received 186,649 negative tests and there have been 207,445 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Monday's report was 16.12%.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there have been no positive Delta cases in Hays County. But officials warn that the Delta variant may be present in Hays County despite no official positive result.

San Marcos recorded 83 new cases between Saturday and Monday. The city currently has 182 active cases — 24 more than Friday — and there have been 7,010 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,403 total cases, including 222 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,593 total cases and currently has 165 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,049 total cases and has 31 active cases. Wimberley has counted 848 total cases, including 71 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 587 total cases and has 18 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 268 total cases with 14 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 102 total cases, including one active case. Maxwell has had 55 total cases with two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 50 total cases with two currently considered active. Uhland has had 40 total cases and has two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 27 total cases and three active cases

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases. Creedmoor has recorded six total cases, including two active cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,585 total cases tallied Monday. There are currently 147 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 3,108 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 106 cases considered active; 3,082 are 30-39 years old with 149 with active cases; 2,727 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 106 cases considered active; 1,979 are between 50-59 years old, including 60 active cases; 1,348 are 9 years old or younger with 61 cases considered active; and 1,254 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 49 are considered active cases.

Six-hundred-twenty-four Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 29 active cases; and 349 are 80 and older with eight cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 10,480 females and 9,576 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 378 active cases among females in the county and there are 337 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.2% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.4% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,605,142 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,853 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 4,626 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 14.05%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,925 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,630 among students and 295 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 20 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 106,621 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 54.4% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older.

Additionally, 125,100 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 63.83% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m..

Pfizer vaccines will be available on Thursday, July 29 at three locations from 1-8 p.m. — Redwood Baptist Church, 2050 Poplar St. in San Marcos; Scudder Primary School, 400 Green Acres Dr. in Wimberley; and Walnut Spring School at 113 Tiger Lane in Dripping Springs.