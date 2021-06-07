Hays County records 53 recoveries from COVID-19, 13 new cases Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 53 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 13 new lab-confirmed cases, eight hospitalizations and five hospital discharges on Monday, which included information from June 5-7.

The county considers 126 cases active — 40 fewer than Friday — and there have been 18,911 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 264 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,060 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 7, 2021.

Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 900 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,532 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 40 recoveries recorded Monday.

The county has recorded 253 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department has received 172,759 negative tests and there have been 191,670 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos currently has 32 active cases — a nine-case decrease since Friday — and there have been 6,725 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,007 total cases, including 26 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,351 total cases and currently has 26 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 983 total cases and has 34 active cases. Wimberley has counted 754 total cases, including nine active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 555 total cases and has one active case. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases and has six active cases. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases, including one active case. Uhland has had 37 total cases with three cases considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,347 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,936 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,850 are 30-39 years old; 2,548 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,878 are between 50-59 years old; 1,247 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,184 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-one residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 340 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,906females and 9,004 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,524,688 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,641 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 1,542 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,870 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,608 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently six active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases for the week of May 24 — two among students and one among staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-Up

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 91,457 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 46.67% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 113,120 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 57.71%.