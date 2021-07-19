Hays County records 73 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries Monday

Hays County continues to see an uptick in active COVID-19 cases with the count nearly reaching 400 as of Monday.

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied 73 new lab-confirmed cases, 20 additional recoveries, seven hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Monday, which included information from July 17-19.

The county considers 395 active cases — 53 more than Friday. Hays County saw its lowest active count this year at 125 during its June 8-9 report. There have been 19,544 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 479 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,160 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 19, 2021.

Fifteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 938 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

Hays County has seen 264 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

There have been 18,885 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 20 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 185,452 negative tests and there have been 204,996 tests administered in Hays County. The Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there have been no positive Delta cases for Hays County. But officials warn that the Delta variant may be present in Hays County despite no official positive result.

San Marcos recorded 19 new cases between Saturday and Monday. The city currently has 118 active cases — 13 more than Friday — and there have been 6,888 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,246 total cases, including 142 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,469 total cases and currently has 75 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,020 total cases and has nine active cases. Wimberley has counted 802 total cases, including 32 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 574 total cases and has 11 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 257 total cases with three cases considered active. Niederwald has had 101 total cases, including three active cases. Maxwell has had 53 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 49 total cases with one currently considered active. Uhland has had 39 total cases and has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 24 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,481 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 3,030 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,973 are 30-39 years old; 2,654 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,934 are between 50-59 years old; 1,306 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,218 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Six-hundred-five Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 343 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,221 females and 9,323 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 3.1% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,577,197 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,652 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 3,046 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,914 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,625 among students and 289 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 26 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 105,347 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 53.75% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 122,939 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 62.72% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m..