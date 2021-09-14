Hays County reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, 259 recoveries Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 271 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 259 additional recoveries, six hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Tuesday

The county considers 1,871 cases active — 12 more than Monday — and there have been 27,213 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 2,964 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,004 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Sept. 14, 2021.

Fifty-seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 55 who are unvaccinated and two who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 55 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 25 are non-ICU patients, 19 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and 11 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator. Additionally, both county residents who are vaccinated and currently hospitalized are non-ICU patients. There have been 1,241 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

There have been 25,002 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 259 recoveries tallied Tuesday.

Hays County has recorded 340 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department has received 239,377 negative tests and there have been 266,590 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Tuesday’s report was approximately 6%.

San Marcos recorded 72 new cases Tuesday. The city currently has 581 active cases — one fewer than Monday — and there have been 9,308 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,788 total cases, including 579 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,915 total cases and currently has 353 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,316 total cases and has 65 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,334 total cases, including 161 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 763 total cases and has 53 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 410 total cases with 51 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 126 total cases, including seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 75 total cases with five currently considered active. Maxwell has had 59 total cases, including three active cases. Uhland has had 49 total cases and has four active cases. Manchaca has recorded 40 total cases with nine currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,140 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 335 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,488 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 442 cases considered active; 4,275 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 276 with active cases; 3,689 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 254 cases considered active; 2,561 are between 50-59 years old, including 132 active cases; 2,198 are 9 years old or younger with 304 cases considered active; and 1,647 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 75 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-eighty-two Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 38 active cases; and 433 are 80 and older with 15 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,148 females and 13,065 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 961 active cases among females in the county and there are 910 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.3% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.7% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 1% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 17,373 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 3,215,654 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 59,197 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 132,973 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 15.15%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,342 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,252 among students and 90 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 248 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 45 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 39 among 8,000 SMCISD students and six among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 118,538 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, approximately 60.48%% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 140,349 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.61% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit

https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.