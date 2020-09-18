Hays County reports 62 COVID-19 recoveries, 17 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department tallied an additional 62 recoveries from COVID-19, 17 new lab-confirmed cases and two hospital discharges on Friday.

There are currently 1,744 active COVID-19 cases — 45 fewer than Thursday — and there have been 5,736 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

With the 62 newly reported recoveries, 3,940 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 10 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus following the two hospital discharges reported Friday. The county has recorded 165 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has reported 52 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The county has received 26,143 negative tests and there have been 31,879 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 604 active cases — 34 less than Thursday — and has had 2,886 total cases as of Friday.

Kyle now has 725 active cases and has had 1,725 total. Buda has recorded 764 total cases and currently has 291 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 94 total cases, including 21 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 93 total cases and has 49 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 24 active cases and has had 58 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 37 total cases and has 14 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has had 10 total cases and has four active cases.

Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Maxwell has had nine total cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,189 total cases tallied Friday.

Nine-hundred-thirty-four county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-seventy-six people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Six-hundred-three residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-twenty-six county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 329 are 60-69 years old, 189 are 70-79 years old, 187 are 9 years old or younger and 103 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 3,004 females and 2,732 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 43.83% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.27% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.6% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that there have now been 682,241 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 14,713 fatalities and there are 3,172 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 600,662 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 507 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 470 among students and 37 among faculty and staff — as of press time Thursday.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.