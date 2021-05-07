Hays County reports 63 recoveries from COVID-19, 51 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 63 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 51 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday, which included information from May 6-7.

The county considers 544 cases active — 13 more than Wednesday — and there have been 18,561 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county’s boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 870 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,039 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 7, 2021.

Sixteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 858 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 17,777 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 63 recoveries recorded Friday.

Hays County has reported 240 coronavirus-related fatalities since the onset of the pandemic.

The local health department has received 163,934 negative tests and there have been 182,495 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 19 new cases between Thursday and Friday. The city currently has 181 active cases — a three-case increase since Wednesday — and there have been 6,623 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,914 total cases, including 181 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,311 total cases and currently has 109 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 894 total cases and has 34 active cases. Wimberley has counted 733 total cases, including 26 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 20 active cases and has had 558 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 235 total cases and has 10 active cases. Niederwald has had 96 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 73 total cases and seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 46 total cases. Uhland has had 33 total cases. Manchaca has one active case and has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,264 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,869 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 2,801 are 30-39 years old; 2,508 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,829 are between 50-59 years old; 1,226 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,169 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-sixty-seven residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 327 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,730 females and 8,831 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,484,044 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 49,527 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 2,568 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,831 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,569 among students and 262 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 55 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 20 active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 26 — 19 among students and one among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 98,130 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the time of publication, while 70,899 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.