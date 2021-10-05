Hays County resident dies of COVID-19, 30 new cases recorded Tuesday

An Austin man in his 60s recently died of COVID-19, marking Hays County’s 373rd coronavirus-related fatality.

The Hays County Local Health Department also recorded 72 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 30 new lab-confirmed cases, five hospital discharges and four hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The county considers 945 cases active — 43 fewer than Monday — and there have been 28,796 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 1,648 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,202 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 5, 2021.

Thirty-eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 31 who are unvaccinated and seven who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 31 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 15 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator, 11 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and five are non-ICU patients. Additionally, five of the seven residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. There have been 1,311 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

The local health department has tallied 27,478 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 72 recoveries reported Tuesday.

Hays County has received 258,101 negative tests.

San Marcos recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The city currently has 223 active cases — seven less than Monday — and there have been 9,717 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,320 total cases, including 314 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,177 total cases and currently has 174 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,377 total cases and has 31 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,518 total cases, including 114 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 813 total cases and has 38 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 451 total cases with 28 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 136 total cases, including seven active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases with one active case. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Uhland has had 55 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 55 total cases with 11 currently considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases, including one active case. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,342 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 97 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,885 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 260 cases considered active; 4,506 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 121 with active cases; 3,898 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 139 cases considered active; 2,705 are between 50-59 years old, including 85 active cases; 2,441 are 9 years old or younger with 150 cases considered active; and 1,735 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 53 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-thirty-five Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 33 active cases; and 449 are 80 and older with seven cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 14,984 females and 13,812 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 480 active cases among females in the county and there are 465 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 7,466 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 3,404,816 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 65,062 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 7,769 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 8.95%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,648 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,529 among students and 119 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 75 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 22 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday — 18 among 8,000 SMCISD students and four among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 123,943 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, approximately 63.24% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 144,055 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.5% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 6,318 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.