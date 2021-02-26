Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrests man in connection with convenience store robbery

Hays County deputies arrested a Canyon Lake man in connection with a convenience store robbery that occurred in Wimberley.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery that just occured at the Valero convenience store located in the 9400 block of Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the victim provided descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle used, stating that the suspect fled east on Ranch Road 12 toward San Marcos.

HCSO said a deputy later observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim and a traffic stop was conducted.

Officials said the driver — Hector Miranda, 29 — confessed to the robbery. HCSO collected evidence during its investigation, and Miranda was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail for robbery, a second-degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000.

If you have information regarding this event, contact Hays County Sheriff’s Office by calling 512- 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.