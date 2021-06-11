Hays County tallies 31 new COVID-19 cases, 25 recoveries Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 31 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25 additional recoveries, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday, which included information from June 10-11.

The county considers 131 cases active — six more than Wednesday — and there have been 18,952 total cases since the onset of the pandemic. Hays County has tallied 237 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,075 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through June 11, 2021.

Eleven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 903 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 18,567 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 25 recoveries recorded Friday.

Hays County has reported 254 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department has received 174,019 negative tests and there have been 192,971 tests administered in Hays County. The county removed 17 cases from its total case count following its weekly audit. The local health department removes cases when they are determined to be either out of county or a duplicate.

San Marcos currently has 41 active cases — a six-case increase since Wednesday — and there have been 6,743 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,020 total cases, including 27 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,354 total cases and currently has 25 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 988 total cases and has 25 active cases. Wimberley has counted 754 total cases, including seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 557 total cases and has three active cases. Driftwood has recorded 250 total cases and has one active case. Niederwald has had 98 total cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 37 total cases with two cases considered active. Manchaca has recorded 26 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,362 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,942 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,858 are 30-39 years old; 2,555 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,883 are between 50-59 years old; 1,246 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,185 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-eighty-two residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 339 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,920 females and 9,032 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,530,176 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 50,807 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 1,600 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,875 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,610 among students and 265 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently six active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Sign-up

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 93,326 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated, approximately 47.62% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 114,477 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 58.53%.

