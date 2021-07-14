Hays County tallies 56 new COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries Wednesday

Hays County’s COVID-19 active case count continues to rise with nearly 300 active cases currently recorded as of Wednesday.

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 56 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 35 additional recoveries, two hospital discharges and one hospitalization on Wednesday, which included information from July 13-14.

The county considers 298 active cases — 22 more than Monday. Hays County saw its lowest active count this year at 125 during its June 8-9 report. There have been 19,404 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 402 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,136 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through July 14, 2021.

Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 930 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

Hays County has seen 264 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

There have been 18,842 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 35 recoveries recorded Wednesday.

The local health department has received 184,102 negative tests and there have been 203,506 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 20 new cases between Tuesday and Wednesday. The city currently has 88 active cases — 11 more than Monday — and there have been 6,848 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 6,194 total cases, including 113 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,443 total cases and currently has 55 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,019 total cases and has 11 active cases. Wimberley has counted 786 total cases, including 20 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 570 total cases and has seven active cases. Driftwood has recorded 254 total cases. Niederwald has had 101 total cases, including three active cases. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 48 total cases. Uhland has had 39 total cases and has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 24 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied 10 total cases. Bear Creek has amassed five total cases. Creedmoor has recorded four total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,448 total cases tallied Wednesday.

According to the local health department, 3,011 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old; 2,944 are 30-39 years old; 2,628 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,924 are between 50-59 years old; 1,299 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,208 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Six-hundred Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 342 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 10,137 females and 9,267 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 15.7% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.3% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,565,125 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 51,549 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 2,436 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,907 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,622 among students and 285 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 21 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGN-UP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 104,607 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 53.37% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 122,117 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 62.3% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

Every Thursday and Friday, a Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.