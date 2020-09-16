Hays County tallies 58 COVID-19 recoveries, 32 new cases Wednesday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported an additional 58 recoveries from COVID-19, an additional 32 lab-confirmed cases and one new hospitalization on Wednesday.

There are currently 1,819 active COVID-19 cases — 26 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 5,697 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus in Hays County on March 14.

With the 58 newly reported recoveries, 3,826 Hays County residents have now recovered from the disease.

There are currently 12 county residents hospitalized by the coronavirus. The county has recorded 165 total hospitalizations. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

Hays County has reported 52 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The county has received 25,914 negative tests. There have been 31,611 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos has tallied the most coronavirus cases in the county but is no longer the city with the most active cases. The city currently has 648 active cases — 19 fewer than Tuesday — and 2,854 total cases on Tuesday.

Kyle now has 739 active cases and has had 1,721 total. Buda has recorded 763 total cases and currently has 298 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 93 total cases and has 55 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 92 total cases, including 22 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 26 active cases and has had 58 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 37 total cases and has 13 active cases. Niederwald has had 30 total cases. Uhland has had 19 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has had 10 total cases and has five active cases.

Maxwell has had nine total cases. Manchaca has had nine total cases and has three active cases. Bear Creek and Woodcreek each have had one total case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,171 total cases tallied Wednesday.

Nine-hundred-thirty-one county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old. Six-hundred-seventy-six people diagnosed with the coronavirus are 40-49 years old. Five-hundred-eighty-eight residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Five-hundred-twenty-four county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 328 are 60-69 years old, 189 are 70-79 years old, 187 are 9 years old or younger and 103 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 2,983 females and 2,714 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 44.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.5% of county residents diagnosed with the disease don’t have a specified ethnicity and 18.4% are non-Hispanic.

By race, 61% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 36.6% are unknown or not specified, 2% are Black and 0.5% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that there have now been 674,772 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, there have been 14,478 fatalities and there are 3,249 Texans currently hospitalized by the virus. An estimated 590,837 Texans have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 465 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 428 among students and 37 among faculty and staff — as of press time Wednesday.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.