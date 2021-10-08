Kyle police investigating Friday morning bus stop incident

Kyle police are investigating a Friday morning incident involving a man approaching an 11-year old girl walking to her bus stop.

The Kyle Police Department responded to the area of Arbor Knot Drive at approximately 6:45 a.m.on Friday for a report of a child safety incident.

Officials said it was reported that a man driving a black truck approached an 11-year-old girl who was walking toward her bus stop. She was able to get away from the man, police said.

KPD said there’s no additional description of the man or the truck he was driving. Officials added that KPD’s Criminal Investigation Division is working closely with Hays CISD officials during this investigation.

Police ask that any resident who may have any information to please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, to remain anonymous, submit the information online at www.p3tips.com.

The investigation into Friday's incident is ongoing.

