Kyle police searching for person involved in fatal hit and run

Sun, 08/08/2021 - 7:52pm
STAFF REPORTS
Sunday, August 8, 2021

The Kyle Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a person involved in a fatal hit and run accident. 

KPD responded to the 100 block of Windy Hill Road in Kyle for a hit and run involving a pedestrian at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police said they are asking citizens for any information regarding a white Ford F150, possibly a 2010-2012 extended cab. 

KPD said investigators believe this vehicle has a defective passenger side headlight and damage to the front grille.

Anyone with information concerning this matter is asked to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit the information online at www.p3tips.com.
 

