Kyle woman dies of COVID-19; County records 22 recoveries Friday

A Kyle woman in her 80s has died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Friday.

Hays County has now tallied 235 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department recorded 22 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 21 new lab-confirmed cases, two hospitalizations and two hospital discharges on Friday.

The county considers 421 cases active — two fewer than Thursday — and there have been 16,877 total cases since the first recorded coronavirus case. Hays County has tallied 655 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,861 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 19, 2021.

Six county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 772 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,221 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 22 recoveries recorded Friday.

The local health department has received 138,374 negative tests and there have been 155,251 tests administered in Hays County.

Local health department officials continue to urge individuals and families who socialize or travel during spring break to practice safe health practices, including regular vigorous hand washing, social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding large crowds.

“By avoiding large crowds at locations like bars, parties and the beach, we can continue to slow the spread of the virus,” Epidemiologist Ian Harris said.

San Marcos recorded eight new cases on Friday. The city currently has 155 active cases — a five-case increase since Thursday — and there have been 6,001 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,436 total cases, including 110 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,991 total cases and currently has 77 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 795 total cases and has 41 active cases. Wimberley has counted 676 total cases, including 16 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has eight active cases and has had 501 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 209 total cases and has four active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has four active cases. Mountain City has amassed 43 cases and three active cases. Uhland has had 32 total cases and three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,789 total cases tallied Friday.

According to the local health department, 2,591 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,509 are 10-19 years old; 2,282 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,687 are between 50-59 years old; 1,089 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,084 are 9 years old or younger.

Five-hundred-thirty-five residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 311 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,820 females and 8,057 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.3% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.5% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,362,234 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 46,235 fatalities as of Friday. There are currently 3,752 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,329 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,090 among students and 239 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 107 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases prior to this week’s spring break. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 45,080 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, while 223,509 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.