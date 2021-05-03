Kyle woman dies of COVID-19; County records 82 new cases Monday

A Kyle woman in her 50s died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

There have now been 240 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within the county’s boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department also recorded 115 additional recoveries from COVID-19, 82 new lab-confirmed cases, seven hospitalizations and six recoveries on Monday, which included information from May 1-3.

The county considers 560 cases active — 34 fewer than Friday — and there have been 18,436 total cases. Hays County has tallied 839 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,013 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through May 3, 2021.

Fourteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 853 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 17,636 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus following the 115 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 161,845 negative tests and there have been 180,281 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 30 new cases between Saturday and Monday. The city currently has 170 active cases — a 14-case decrease since Friday — and there have been 6,572 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,876 total cases, including 158 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,289 total cases and currently has 129 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 888 total cases and has 35 active cases. Wimberley has counted 728 total cases, including 25 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 23 active cases and has had 558 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 235 total cases and has 11 active cases. Niederwald has had 96 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 71 total cases and six active cases. Mountain City has amassed 46 total cases and one active case. Uhland has had 33 total cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied nine total cases. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,236 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,838 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, 2,780 are 30-39 years old; 2,500 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,816 are between 50-59 years old; 1,216 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,161 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-sixty-five residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 324 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,671 females and 8,765 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 35.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 3% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,474,902 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 49,309 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,558 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,799 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,538 among students and 261 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 68 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 20 active COVID-19 cases for the week of April 26 — 19 among students and one among faculty and staff.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 96,153 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the time of publication, while 68,357 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.