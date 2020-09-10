Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrest man in San Marcos accused of sexual assulting infant

The U.S. Marshal Service and its Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested an Oklahoma man Thursday in San Marcos accused of recording himself sexually assaulting a baby and sharing the video on social media. Brice Gage Watkins, 22, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Cordero Drive, according to a release from the U.S Marshal Service.

Brice Gage Watkins, 22

The arrest is a result of a collateral lead sent by the USMS Western District of Oklahoma Metro Fugitive Task Force in Oklahoma City, where the alleged abuse occurred.

Enid, Okla. police had charged Watkins on Aug. 14 with one felony count of distribution of child pornography. Additional charges of manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under 12 were added on Aug. 28.

Authorities said the baby turned one in June.

The U.S. Marshals office had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Watkins, who was charged on Aug. 14 with one felony count of distribution of child pornography by the Enid Police Department.