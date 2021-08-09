San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees to consider mask mandate for upcoming school year

A mask mandate for San Marcos Consolidated ISD students and employees will be up for consideration at an upcoming board of trustees meeting.

The SMCISD Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to receive legal counsel regarding a possible mask mandate for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Following legal consultation, the trustees will consider adopting a resolution to mandate masks for employees and students.

SMCISD recently released its Rattler Return Plan as it gears up for the new school year, which begins on Monday, Aug. 23. The district planned to "highly recommend" the use of face coverings, knowing that it couldn't mandate masks because of an executive order prohbiting public school from issuing face covering requirements.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued executive order GA-38, which states that no governmental entity, including county, city, school district and public health authority may require any person to wear a face covering or mandate that other persons wear face coverings. The district could be fined up to $1,000 if it fails to comply with the governor’s executive order.

Despite Abbott’s order, larger school districts across the state have challenged or are considering objecting against Abbott's executive order. Dallas Independent School District announced Monday that it will require students and teachers to wear a mask on campus. Houston Independent School District is expected to vote on a mask mandate during a meeting on Thursday.

A nonprofit education group — Southern Center for Child Advocacy — is also suing Abbott and his executive order. The lawsuit was filed Sunday night in Travis County.

SMCISD’s mask mandate consideration comes as COVID-19 cases increase in Hays County and across Texas, spurred by the Delta variant. Hays County has seen active coronavirus cases increase 10 fold since the beginning of July. In just over five weeks, the county has seen its active count rise from 177 on July 2 to 1,820 on Monday, according to the Hays County Local Health Department. An additional 35 county residents were hospitalized over the weekend. There are 44 Hays County citizens hospitalized by the coronavirus as of Monday, per the local health department.

Across the state, there are 9,462 Texans hospitalized by COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. There are an estimated 160,283 active COVID-19 cases in Texas.

Thursday’s SMCISD Board of Trustees meeting is set for 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/320.