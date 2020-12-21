San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19, County reports 251 new cases

A San Marcos woman in her 80s died from COVID-19, marking the 120th coronavirus-related fatality in Hays County.

An additional 251 lab-confirmed cases, 81 recoveries, 12 hospitalizations and six hospital discharges were also reported by the Hays County Local Health Department on Monday, which included information from over the weekend.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider warns Hays County residents of the rise of COVID-19 cases with the upcoming holidays quickly arriving.

“With our overall case numbers and hospitalizations on the rise, it is imperative that we all take the virus seriously and work to slow the spread,” Schneider said. “By reimagining holiday celebrations and by staying away from large gatherings of people, we can work on reversing the current upward trend.”

There are currently 1,431 active coronavirus cases — a 169-case increase since Friday — and there have been 9,010 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus. The local health department also reported that there have been 2,008 active cases over the last 21 days — a 256-case increase since Friday. The county stated that there have been 1,063 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 21.

There are currently 25 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 491 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 7,459 county residents who have recovered from the disease as of Monday.

The local health department has received 65,841 negative tests and there have been 74,851 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases with 70 new diagnoses reported Monday. There are currently 399 active cases — 68 more than Friday — and there have been 3,493 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,961 total cases, including 502 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,525 total cases and currently has 276 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 375 total cases and has 99 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 66 active cases and has had 228 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 191 total cases, including 35 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 111 total cases and has 27 active cases. Niederwald has had 46 total cases and has 11 active cases. Uhland has had 24 total cases and currently has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 13 total cases, including four active cases. Maxwell has had 13 total cases and has four active cases.

Bear Creek currently has one active case and has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has had two total active cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,854 total cases tallied as of Monday.

According to the local health department, 1,435 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,185 people who have contracted the coronavirus are 40-49 years old and 1,169 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range.

Eight-hundred-ninety-three county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 567 are 60-69 years old, 424 are 9 years old or younger, 291 are 70-79 years old and 192 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,698 females and 4,312 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 47% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 31.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 21.9% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 72% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.5% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,413,684 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 25,415 fatalities and an estimated 1,279,067 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Monday. There are currently 10,009 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,296 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,199 among students and 97 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 85 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

With its holiday break beginning Monday, San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 14 active COVID-19 cases — seven among faculty and staff and seven among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.