SMPD arrests driver of stolen vehicle on Monday

Early Monday morning, Dec. 7, San Marcos Police Department officers arrested Jacob Anthony Fuentes, 22 of San Marcos for driving a stolen vehicle and for several other charges stemming from the incident.

At approximately 2:21 a.m. on Monday, an officer observed a 2014 Jeep Trailhawk SUV driving recklessly at around 100 miles per hour on the east access road of IH35 near state highway 123 and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver evaded the officer, failed to yield, then traveled northbound and on to Linda Drive where he then drove in and out of several apartment complexes.

At the Townwood Apartments, 520 Linda Drive, Fuentes exited the vehicle while it was still moving and fled on foot a short distance. The Jeep Trailhawk struck another vehicle parked in a parking space at low speed causing minor damage to both autos. Fuentes was captured after a brief foot pursuit and was in possession of methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

The stolen vehicle was occupied by two passengers who were detained and later released. It is believed that the Jeep Trailhawk was stolen from San Antonio.

Although it was reported that a handgun was or had been in the vehicle, officers located only a loaded handgun magazine inside the vehicle. Numerous officers searched the route and area of the pursuit attempting to locate a handgun that may have been thrown out, but the search was unsuccessful.

Fuentes was booked into the Hays County Jail on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. As of this release, he remains in jail with bond pending.

During the incident there were no injuries to any officers or subjects and no damage to any SMPD vehicles. Media questions may be sent to communicationsinfo@ sanmarcostx.gov.